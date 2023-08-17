Goa: IPB Moves To De-Notify Buffer Zone For Pernem Theme Park

Goa | The Goan Network

PANAJI In a bid to facilitate the upcoming theme park project in Pernem village, the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (IPB) has proposed to de-notify the buffer zone around the Waste Management Plant, located in the survey numbers that are owned by Pune-based real estate firm BramhaCorp to set up the park and also notified as investment promotion area.

In a letter to the Pernem Municipal Council Chief Officer on August 4, the IPB has requested them to issue No Objection Certificate for de-notification of the buffer zone in Survey No 310/0 and 311/0 of Pernem village. The IPB, with government approval, has already proceeded with Proclamation of the area for the purpose of setting up a theme park.

Waste management plant

The IPB in its communication pointed out that a waste management plant, with a capacity of 5TPD is located within the survey number and following request from the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department has notified the area owned by M/s BramhaCorp Theme Park LLP as buffer zone in the Regional Plan 2021, as it is adjoining to the waste plant.

However, the IPB has brought to the notice of the Council the Rule 3(7) of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, wherein buffer zones has to be maintained around solid waste processing and disposal facilities exceeding 5TPD of installed capacity.

“Further as per Rule 11 (I) of SWM Rules 2016, buffer zones could only be notified for solid waste processing and disposal facilities of more than 5TPD in consultation with GSPCB,” the letter stated.

The Municipal council has informed IPB that only 0.06TPD of waste is currently handled at the plant. “Hence, as the plant under Pernem Municipal Council has a capacity of upto 5TPD only, the area adjoining the plant need not be notified as buffer zone,” IPB said quoting Municipal Council letter dated May 23.

The Pernem theme park

The project was approved by IPB in February, this year. The theme park will feature miniature replicas and models of historical monuments from across India, while also showcasing the folk dances, festivals, spices, and cuisine of India.﻿