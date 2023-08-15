Goa: Civic & Consumer Forum Voices Shocked Over STP Plant At Colva Creek

Colva STP Plant | The Goan Network

Petitioner in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL 15/2011), Colva Civic and Consumer Forum Secretary Judith Almeida has expressed surprise that the Water Resources department has set up a STP at the Colva creek when the High Court had issued directions to set up a STP, approximately 300 metres from the High Tide Line.

“Knowing fully well of the STP proposal, it is shocking that the WRD has proceeded to set up a STP within 50 metres of the HTL. No permission was obtained from the GCZMA or TCP or the Panchayat for these works. It is even more surprising that the Tourism department has also set up an STP within 10 metres from the HTL adjoining the exit of the creek into the sea.

Colva now has 2 STP plants

Now Colva has two STPs within approx 500 m of each other running parallel to the Colva Beach. And one main STP set up with 300 m from HTL”, she said, saying this is a clear indication of misuse of government funds.

Judith said that this has happened when the WRD, a Respondent in PIL 15 /2011, was fully aware that under the long term measures, the High Court of Bombay a Goa had in October of 2019 directed the setting up of STP, which has now been set up at approximately 300 m from the HTL.

PIL to come up later this month

“I will draw attention of the High Court when the PIL comes up for hearing later this month. When all the authorities ought to have put all their time and energy to commission the 7.5MLD Colva STP to resolve the sewage discharge issue, departments such as WRD and Tourism department had set up small STPs at the creek”, Judith lamented.