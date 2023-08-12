Goa News: 6 Years On, Bogda’s Sanjay School Hit By Several Issues

Bogda's Sanjay School | The Goan Network

VASCO: Inaugurated barely six years ago, the Sanjay Centre For Special Education at Bogda is already facing multiple issues, so much so that efforts are now underway to conduct repairs at the school.

A joint inspection of the Sanjay School was conducted at Bogda on Friday morning after Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar raised concerns over issues at the school in the recent Monsoon Assembly session.

Those present at the joint inspection included Amonkar, Chairman of Sanjay Centre for Special Education Sidharth Kuncalienker, PTA Chairman Krishna Kerkar and other officials.

Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar told reporters that special children should not face any inconveniences at the school.

Issues faced by children in school

"We have raised issues because students faced a lot of problems. Kuncalienker inspected the premises, and we pointed out aspects like roof leakages, shortage of lights and other issues,” said Amonkar.

“The building was inaugurated barely six years ago. Repair of toilet facilities and placing electrical fixtures et al will be done within a week, while major issues like roofing and leakages and non-functional lift and others will be resolved before the next monsoon," said Amonkar.

Kuncalienker said most issues raised by the Mormugao MLA would be addressed on priority.

CM Pramod Sawant's assurances

"Amonkar has pointed out a lot of issues and we are taking immediate steps to resolve them. We have realised that the Sada area is located on a hill and receives heavy rains, which have caused major issues.” “I have already briefed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is also the chairman of GSIDC, and he has assured that these issues will be resolved immediately through a short tendering process.

Kuncalienker said major works are on the roofing which has sheets that need to be repaired or replaced.

“We will also try to seal the gaps on the terrace so that water does not enter the terrace. Amonkar has said that he will take care of small things like fixing electrical fixtures, etc., while major works will be taken through GSIDC. We are trying to expedite the works so that there is no inconvenience to the special children coming here," said Kuncalienker.