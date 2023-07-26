﻿Goa: Govt To Rebuild New School Building In Vasco, Says CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday assured to conduct structural stability test of two schools in Vasco and if need be, to rebuild a new school building in the area.

Sawant also said that if necessary, the government would increase the student intake capacity in the Higher Secondary Schools in Mormugao and Vasco constituencies.

“I will ask the department to conduct a structural stability of the school premises and if necessary, we will rebuild a new school building in the area. We will have to accommodate the students in other premises for time-being but we will do it,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister was responding to the concerns raised by Vasco MLA Daji Salkar about the two schools which were in a dilapidated condition.

“The condition of the structure is so bad that a classroom has to accommodate 60 students instead of 30. Earlier some repairs were undertaken but it was just not enough,” Salkar said, while raising the issue during the Question Hour.

Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar informed the House that Mormugao and Vasco together hosted three Higher Secondary Schools which was not enough due to the large student population in the two constituencies.

He said the parents had no alternative but to send their students to other HSSs located 10 to 15 kms away.

“The students have to either take admission in HSSs in Cortalim or Dabolim. A lot of time of the students get wasted on travelling,” Amonkar said, and wondered whether there was scope to open new HSSs in Mormugao.

The chief minister informed that HSSs were not allotted constituency-wise. He further informed that within a10 km radius there were 10 HSSs in the area.

“If there are one or two students that require admission the department allows to increase the strength of the class in the particular institute,” Sawant said.

