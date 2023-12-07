Goa: Fr Bolmax Pereira Bags Karmaveer Chakra Award For Outstanding Contribution To Social Service

Fr Bolmax Pereira receives Karmaveer chakra award | The Goan Network

Panaji: Chicalim Parish Priest, noted botanist and passionate environmental activist Dr Fr Bolmax Fidelis Pereira has been presented with the Karmaveer Chakra Award (Silver) in recognition of his services to society.

The award was presented to Fr Pereira during the Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship conclave for Karmaveer Chakra Awards 2023-2024 instituted by iCONGO in partnership with the UN at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, from November 25 to 27.

The three-day conclave, curated by Eitu Vij Chopra and presided over by Jeronino (Jerry) Almeida, provided an opportunity to the Karmaveers nominated from various parts of the globe to tell their stories and share their thoughts relating to their 'ideas for action'.

Fr Bolmax Pereira biography

Born in Quepem, Fr Pereira was ordained a priest in 2004 for the Archdiocese of Goa. His interest in environment was inspired by his parents, who were farmers, which guided him to do his Masters in Ecology and Environment from Sikkim-Manipal University. He later completed his doctorate in Botany from the Jodhpur National University in 2017 studying the wetlands in Goa.

With a Ph.D. in botany and an extensive background in the field of science, he currently serves as professor at St Joseph Vaz College at Cortalim.

Fr Pereira has pursued his commitment to the preservation of the natural world and the protection of its delicate ecosystems. When contacted, Fr Pereira said his profound love for ecology has led him to educate and inspire others to take responsibility for the environment.

Fr Bolmax praises Goa's youth

“My strong belief is that youth are not just the future of Goa, but they are also the ‘now’ and the future belongs to them. This has made me and my youth group engage in environmental protection activities and revival of agriculture,” said Fr Pereira. “My role as a priest, combined with my scientific expertise, has allowed me to address the intersection of faith and environmental stewardship,” said Fr Pereira, who is presently the convenor of the Diocesan Commission for Ecology.

Through his teachings, research, and activism, Fr Pereira has also established himself as a prominent figure in the field of ecological justice and a leading advocate for sustainable practices.

“Getting back to our roots where our identity and security lies in is the need of the hour if we want to be self-reliant,” said Fr Pereira.

On the occasion, noted Goan percussionist Carlos Gonsalves received the Karmaveer Jyoti Puraskar, while Domnic Mendes, a businessman and social worker from Chandor, received the Karmaveer Chakra Bronze medal.