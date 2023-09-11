Goa: ‘With Music, Fr Rob Galea Robbed 4K Hearts At Pilar Concert & Offered Them To Lord’

Goa: ‘With Music, Fr Rob Galea Robbed 4K Hearts At Pilar Concert and offered them to the Lord’ | The Goan Network

PANAJI: Australian Catholic priest, acclaimed author, singer and songwriter Fr Rob Galea mesmerised over 4,000 people with prayer and worship through music, at the 'Fr. Rob Galea - Live in Goa' music concert hosted in Pilar by the Pilar Music Academy, an initiative of the Goa Province of the Society of Pilar on Saturday evening.

The four-hour event began with a prayer service led by the Pilar Youth for Christ and a rendition of ‘Ave Maria’ by Inés Barros. As part of the opening music acts, there were performances by Acacio with Wedgwood (Norah Mascarenhas, Edwin Cardozo, Rui Soares, Mark Fernandes and Trazer Almeida), Cielda Pereira, Elvis Mascarenhas of Pilar Music Academy, Joe D Costa, Vinay Coutinho, Zipporah Lopez and Aileen Saldanha, and Shalisha Fernandes and Boney Alex Dias.

Fr Rob Galea's performance mesmerizes crowd at Pilar concert

Fr Rob then took to the stage and was backed by Alyssa (keyboard), her husband, Daniel Louise (guitar and bass) and Zebede Fernandez (drums). During his two-hour action-packed performance, Fr Rob presented a number of songs and the huge crowd, which included priests, nuns and even politicians, swayed and joined in many of his action songs, which have made him a music sensation the world over.

Delivering a testimony of hope, love, and God’s mercy especially to the youth, Fr Rob narrated the story of his life and said his life had spiralled downwards to the point that he left home in Malta as a teenager for a few years and lived on the streets, falling into bad company and even becoming an addict.

He then repented and started afresh, changing his life and he eventually parted ways with his girlfriend to become a Catholic priest. He later moved to Australia where he presently runs his FRG Ministry, and also serves in the Diocese of Sandhurst in Victoria.

During the concert, addresses were delivered by Fr Mateus Fernandes SFX (Provincial Superior of Goa Province and the chief coordinator of the event), Fr Nazareth Fernandes, SFX (Superior General of the Society of Pilar) and Fr Lawrence Fernandes, SFX.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the Pilar Society, Police and Traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic to and from the venue. The people were thrilled to have attended Fr Rob’s first music concert in Goa.

Fr Rob Galea | The Goan Network

“Fr Rob and the Pilar Fathers staged a ‘Grand Robbery’ at the music concert. Fr Rob-bed over 4,000 hearts at Pilar and offered them to the Lord,” was the reaction of one person who attended the music concert.

Fr Rob's first visit in Goa

This is Fr Rob’s first visit in Goa and during his short stay, celebrated a Mass at the Penha da Franca Church, a Mass for the youth at Pilar and adoration at the Bom Jesus Basilica.

Fr Rob has authored a book ‘Breakthrough’, a reflective journal which is soon to be released as a Hollywood movie. He has also written and released 8 albums with his band. He has performed in over 100 cities all over the world and in front of millions of people. He is closely followed by millions on various social media platforms.



4k people attended the concert | The Goan Network