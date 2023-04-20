'Spirit of Goa' Festival to be held from April 21-23 at Colva beach |

Goa tourism department will host the 'Spirit of Goa' festival revolving around local brews made from coconut and cashew fruits from April 21-23, a senior official said. The Spirit of Goa Festival will take you on an incredible journey to witness the authenticity and truest representation of Goa.

The three-day event to be held at the Colva beach in South Goa will showcase a variety of products, cuisines, beverages and handicrafts made from coconut and cashew fruits, including home grown spirits like feni and urak, the official said.

There will be live demos on distilling cashew and coconut juice for Goa's much relished heritage brew feni, cashew stomping competition along with master classes and cooking demonstrations conducted by renowned professionals and chefs showcasing authentic Goan cuisine, he said.

This festival is a step taken to promote the culture, history, and heritage of the state. You will get to witness the world of folk dance music here.

There will be many food stalls to taste the best of Goan cuisine. For entertainment, there will be comedy shows, dance performances, music performances, mimicry, and a lot more.

Goa is not just about gorging on seafood, exploring beaches, and partying hard at night. There is a lot that this incredibly mesemerising state has to offer.

From enjoying the most authentic Goan cuisine to witnessing the magical beauty of nature in offbeat places to experiencing serenity at less-crowded destinations; The Spirit of Goa Festival is one of the biggest highlights in this coming weekend. If you are in Goa during this time, you can consider visiting this event.