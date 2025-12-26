Explore London In Winter With Restaurateur Samyukta Nair

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland is on till January 1, 2026 | Pic: PWR Events, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

London is home to me in a very real way. I’ve known the city through many stages of my life, first as a child, then as a visitor, and now as an adult building my work here. Each phase has shaped my relationship with it. More than anything, it’s a place where I feel a deep sense of belonging, both personally and professionally. London’s food scene this season feels confident, culturally curious, and deeply reflective of the many voices that now shape the city.

Samyukta Nair, Co-founder of Jamavar, London and Dubai |

Winter perfect

I’m drawn to places that offer a sense of warmth and familiarity, but I’m also someone who continues to explore the city. I grew up in different parts of London, so my relationship with the city’s food scene is constantly evolving. That mix of nostalgia and curiosity is how I experience London, especially in the colder months. Winter is also when London’s neighbourhoods really reveal themselves. I love the hidden lanes of Shoreditch for quick, flavour-forward eating, and the energy of Soho when you want spontaneity and immediacy. Both reward curiosity, especially when you don’t have much time. That said, there is nothing quite like Mayfair in winter. I’m not really a mulled wine person, but I do love a great hot chocolate. The one at The Connaught Patisserie in Mayfair is a favourite. It feels indulgent, comforting, and perfectly suited to winter in the city.

Top dining experiences

The River Café in Hammersmith is known for its timeless simplicity and unwavering respect for ingredients. It is a masterclass in restraint and consistency. Rochelle Canteen, off Arnold Circus, is known for its quiet, seasonal British cooking and understated hospitality that is thoughtful and deeply rooted in place. Smoking Goat, Shoreditch, for its unapologetic, region-driven Thai cooking inspired by Bangkok’s late-night canteens. It brings energy, authenticity, and a strong point of view to the London dining scene.

The Fat Badger is ushering the London pub experience into the 21st century | Pic: The Fat Badger

Dine like Brits

I like wandering through the food stalls at Hackney’s Broadway Market; E5 Bakehouse and London Fields Brewery are my go-to. I love Arome Bakery, Covent Garden, for a quick pastry, and Toklas Bakery, Surrey Street, for its mix of classic viennoiserie and sandwiches. If you're in Borough Market, Stoney Street by 26 Grains is always a favourite, offering calm and comfort, tucked away from the rush. Oma is another favourite that’s generous, soulful, and full of flavour; it’s the kind of place you naturally linger when it’s cold outside. Rambutan for deeply comforting Sri Lankan food. Bouchon Racine, Farringdon and Maison François, St. James’s, when I’m craving something indulgent and unapologetically French, and Sumi in Notting Hill for an easy neighbourhood Japanese meal that’s still on point.

For a drink, Three Sheets in Soho is somewhere I return to often for its calm and consistency. Satan’s Whiskers, Bethnal Green, is where I go when I want to be playful and energetic. One Club Row in Shoreditch or Portobello Road’s The Fat Badger is for fun night outs with a close group of friends. On the pub front, The Devonshire, Soho, serves a good pint and delicious British cuisine, while Tamil Prince in Islington is an easy-going eatery serving delicious South Indian fare.

Seasonal excitement

While the National Gallery and Tate Britain are constants, I’m especially fond of Sir John Soane’s Museum, in Holborn, which feels intimate, atmospheric, and almost timeless in winter. When it comes to wandering without an agenda, Liberty, Regent Street, is my favourite store to potter around. For visitors, some of the most exciting food experiences are outside traditional restaurant settings. Borough Market, better yet, Maltby Street Market continue to be the benchmark for produce, craft, and diversity. And then there’s Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, which has its own charm. It’s less about refinement and more about atmosphere, warmth, and embracing the season in a very London way.

London is an adventure for those with an epicurean bent of mind, and winter is the perfect time to go exploring.

—As told to Sumita Bagchi