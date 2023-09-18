Goa: 'Priests Must Go Out, Meet People On The Streets', Says Fr. Rob Galea

Australian Catholic Priest Fr Rob Galea | Melvyn Misquita/ The Goan Network

People across the world have been hooked on to the music and ministry of Australian Catholic priest, acclaimed author, singer and songwriter Fr Rob Galea, who enthralled thousands at his music concert in Pilar on September 9.

But Fr Rob is also being admired for his plain, honest talk on sensitive and contentious issues, which have appealed to people of all ages and across professions.

And he is not afraid to turn inwards and discuss the challenges confronting priesthood and a decline in vocations.

“Declining vocations is sadly a reality in the world as it becomes more westernised. In my Diocese of Sandhurst in Victoria, we have a huge lack of priests. We have 45 parishes but only 21 active priests, of which 5-6 of them are from India. If we did not have priests from Goa and other parts of India, we would have been in a bad situation,” admits Fr Rob, while speaking exclusively to The Goan.

FACTORS FOR DECLINE

He felt there are three factors for the decline in vocations across the world.

“First is an increase in opportunity and distraction with these opportunities. Youth desire to become rich and so, there is this idea of wealth, fame and comfort,” said Fr Rob.

“Second, there is this fear of commitment. People are afraid to give their life forever and as a result, there is a decline in marriages, vocations and even a decline in people giving money to charities.”

“Third, the Church is also afraid to speak out. We have a Church that is terrified and has lost its guts and courage to speak out and to push for vocations. This is what I see in a westernised world. We don’t speak of vocations joyfully and often enough.”

“Priests are now comfortable in their churches and hardly go out to meet people. This is a balance between maintenance and mission. We priests maintain our flock which is inside, but we are a missionary church and we priests need to go out and reach out to people.”

Fr Rob said his focus has been to go and meet people on the edge and those falling off the cliff.

“A lot of my work is to meet people who are not interested in engaging with Jesus and the Church. I go to places using a language, that is music, pop songs, gym, etc. that appeals to the youth. My mission is filled with challenges, but I am surrounded by people who pray intensely or else, I could fall the cliff at any time,” says Fr Rob.

ADVICE TO PRIESTS

Fr Rob believes that priests must go out and meet people on the streets.

“My advice to priests in Goa is this: Be vulnerable, be sincere and use your gifts of music, writing, drama, etc. but not to impress,” says Fr Rob.

“For generations, we were trained as priests never to be vulnerable, never to show weakness and never to show our humanity. We were considered superhuman the moment we were ordained, and we are suddenly in the image of Christ and put on a pedestal. That is rubbish. Jesus came off the pedestal and got his hands dirty. He came to serve, to love, and this is what priesthood should be,” said Fr Rob.

“Young people may relate to me because I speak in their language, dress in their style and play music that they want to hear. And I am also a priest. But I have also met priests even here in Goa who have been there and done that, but they are not loud enough.”

Fr Rob said a distinction needs to be drawn between traditions and techniques of the Church.

“First, the Church has its liturgy and its sacramentality, and I think that is important for us to be true to our tradition and doctrine, something we cannot play around that because that is holy and transcendent. That is our role as priests.”

“But we also have a role to go out and meet people on the streets. It is here that I feel the Church is lacking at times because we can be uncomfortable, ridiculed, intimidated, challenged and not as safe as when we are in our churches.”

“It is also what Pope Francis keeps telling us priests, to go out and be with the people, to get our hands dirty. If we are a Church that just focuses on maintaining the existing flock, we will have empty churches before we know it.”

