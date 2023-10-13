Goa: Film City at Loliem? Comunidade Calls For Meeting On October 15

The proposed Film city in Goa | Twitter

PANAJI: The State's move to set up a 'film city' project in Goa seems to be taking shape at Loliem-Pollem in Canacona nearly seven years after the village rejected hosting the elusive permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa.

On Sunday (October 15), the general body of the Loliem-Pollem Comunidade, is set to decide on the allocation of land for a film city.

Proposal to set up film city

According to the notice issued by the Comunidade's attorney, Ratnakar Kudtarkar, the general body meeting will discuss and decide on the proposal of a film city, which requires 250 acres of land (approximately 10 lakh square meters).

Kudtarkar's notice was published in the State's official gazette and urges all members of the Comunidade to attend the meeting on Sunday which is slated to be held at 10 am in the hall of the Keshav temple, Loliem.

According to the notice, the meeting will be adjourned if no quorum is achieved by 10 am but will reconvene and proceed half an hour later irrespective of the numbers. No other point has been listed on the agenda.

Entertainment Society of Goa invites applications

Interestingly, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) had recently invited applications from interested parties for setting up a film city in the State, more than two decades after talk of such a project surfaced when Goa began hosting the International Film Festival of India in 2004.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao has criticized the government’s decision to scout for a new site for the film City. The government has land it had acquired for SEZ at Quitol, Alemao said, and questioned its quest to search for other sites.

Alleging that the film city proposal is a scam, Alemao said the choice of a site for the project will also be a scam.

