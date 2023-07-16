Goa: On Martyrs Day, Minister Pitches For Film On Cuncolim Revolt

Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phaldesai on Saturday batted for a film on the historic 1583 Cuncolim Revolt to preserve for posterity what he termed as the country’s first War of Independence against colonial powers by the people of Cuncolim.

Phaldesai, who also holds the Archives and Archaeology, said his department will take up the work of renovation of the Cuncolim Chieftain Memorial as a befitting tribute to the Chieftains who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of freedom.

Speaking at the Chieftains Uprising Commemoration at the Cuncolim Chieftains Memorial on Saturday organised by the Goa government to pay tributes to the Chieftains who were massacred in the historic 1583 revolt, Phaldesai said if the government finds it difficult to produce the film on the Cuncolim revolt, efforts would be made to at least come out with a documentary on the historic revolt with contributions from the people.

He offered to contribute 50 per cent of the cost of the documentary on the Cuncolim revolt, saying this historic revolt needs to be preserved for posterity.

“The government should take up the responsibility to produce the film on the Cuncolim Revolt. I and Opposition leader and Cuncolim MLA Yuri Alemao will take up the matter with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. This is the first battle against the colonial powers and had come from the brave people of Cuncolim. The history of Cuncolim should get due attention and should be preserved. In the event nothing happens on the film, we should be ready to come out with a documentary, and I am ready to bear 50 per cent of the cost,” he said.

He added: “The issue of producing a film on the Cuncolim revolt was discussed with film producers, but they have all said it is a difficult task and the investment will be huge to recreate the scene when the revolt had taken place in the year 1583.”

Opposition Leader Yuri Alemao recalled that the long pending demand of the people of Cuncolim to have the historic Cuncolim revolt in the history books has been finally fulfilled with the chapter finding a place in the Std XI history books.

MLAs Ulhas Tuenkar, Cruz Silva, district Collector, Asvin Chandru, Additional Collector Srinet Kotwale, senior police officers, besides President of Cuncolim Chieftains Memorial Trust Oscar Marties, trustees, Cuncolim Municipal Chairperson Landry Mascarenhas were present at the programme.

