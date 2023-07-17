Goa Film Festival: Aug 10 Last Date For Entry Of Indian Movies

The National Film Development Corporation, the nodal agency of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which organises the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has opened entries for Indian films, both feature and non-feature, to be screened in the Indian Panorama section at the 54th edition of the festival in Goa, from November 20th to November 28th, 2023.

The Indian Panorama section is a flagship property of IFFI and aims to promote films in Indian languages that are selected by an eminent jury and screened at IFFI as well as in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange programmes, specialised Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.

Exercising their individual expertise, the eminent jury panels—12 members for the feature film section and 6 for the non-feature film section—contribute equally to the consensus that leads to the selection of Indian Panorama films in their respective categories.

Like all years, this year too, a maximum of 26 films in the feature section and 21 films in the non-feature section will be selected. The selections will include the Best Feature Film and the Best Non-Feature Film of the National Film Awards of 2023. Films distinguished by cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence are selected in accordance with the conditions and procedures of Indian Panorama.

While details of eligibility criteria for films and the process of submission can be viewed in detail on the IFFI website, there are two basic eligibility criteria for the selection of films: firstly, all films must include English subtitles, and secondly, films should have been completed between August 30, 2022, and July 31, 2023, or have a certification from the Censor Board during this period. The last date for the submission of films is August 10th, 2023.

Details of eligibility criteria can be accessed at:

https://www.iffigoa.org/ip-rules-and-regulations.html.

