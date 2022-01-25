FPJ-Ed: Goa Institute Of Management's Inception hosts 'GIM Film Festival' for all students across the country; here's how to register

Inception, the Performing Arts Society of Goa Institute of Management organizes events promoting creativity, talent, and artforms ranging across the spectrum for the students throughout the year. Even at this critical time wherein the whole country is under the shackles of lockdown, Inception brings for you ‘GIM Film Festival’, a competition promoting performing arts like filmmaking through D2C platform wherein short film-makers all over the country are encouraged to submit their films followed by a quality screening which is judged by prominent personalities hailing from the entertainment industry.

The 2021 edition was a success with over 13 incredible films, a record number of registrations, and over 200,000 visits to the platform which was enjoyed by 800+ students and faculties and judged by an eminent film-maker, Mr. Abhishek Gerard Francis, who has written and directed various provoking short films including The Elephant in my Room, The Wrong Path and various others.

GIM Film Festival (GIMFF) is a precursor event to Inception, the annual cultural, music, and food festival of Goa Institute of Management and the team Inception takes great pride in conducting the event as the event provides a platform to students across the country, fostering the art of film-making and converting various intriguing ideas to actual quality content.

It’s time to give wings to the ideas of romance, crime, thriller, comedy, and horror.

The event is launched on the D2C platform, and one can register on the same through https://bit.ly/340jgIm

For any details/collaborations, contact us at inception@gim.ac.in or call us on -7600327918

