 Sunny Deol Reveals Bollywood Was Against Gadar: 'People Said It Was A Punjabi Film, Distributors Refused To Buy It'
Gadar clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan in 2001

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Actor Sunny Deol is currently busy with the promotions of his much-awaited film Gadar 2. Recently, the actor appeared as a guest on Kapil Sharma's comedy show where he opened up about Gadar's release in 2001 and said that everyone in the Hindi film industry was against the film.

Sunny Deol reportedly said, "When Gadar released, everyone in the industry was against it. They said it was a Punjabi film and that it wouldn’t do well. But the audiences proved them wrong. They loved the film and made it a huge success."

The actor also added that they faced a lot of issues as distributors had refused to buy the film. It may be mentioned that Gadar clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan, however, it worked well at the box office.

Sunny Deol added, "People said the film should be dubbed in Hindi. Some distributors also said they wouldn’t buy the film. So we did face a lot of issues. But the audience loved the film so much that they shut down all the naysayers. It is the audience who gave us the confidence to make a part 2."

One of the most iconic on screen couples of Bollywood, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, aka Tara Singh and Sakeena, are all set to return to the silver screens with the second installment of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar 2 will begin from right were Gadar ended, and Tara Singh and Sakeena are all set to face new set of challenges for the sake of their tumultuous love story.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023, just ahead of Independence Day.

