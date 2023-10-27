Goa: Dabolim Route Deserted As PM Travelled To Fatorda

Shops shut down | The Goan Network

VASCO: The Dabolim-Verna highway, which is abuzz with activity at roadside shops and establishments, wore an unusually deserted look on Thursday evening, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled along the highway to inaugurate the National Games at the Fatorda stadium.

High security arrangements were seen in and around INS Hansa where he landed and the entire stretch of road from INS Hansa was closed for traffic movement. Such were the security arrangements that anyone walking around the area, including daily wages workers, were directed to move far away from the road and restricted to locations away from the main road.

Stringent security measures at Dabolim

A large number of police personnel were placed along the route and a very tight security system was in place at the site during the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dabolim Airport, where he was welcomed by Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho and other government officials.

While even media persons were told to stay away from the road, shops across the entire stretch of the road from INS Hansa along the route were closed down for security purposes. Some claimed that shops and establishments right up to Nuvem were also asked to close down.

Huge traffic was seen near the Airport area, from where the roads were closed and man motorists were held up. Many shopkeepers were in for a surprise when they were directed to close down their establishments.

Shopkeepers didnt take it kindly

"We were surprised when we were asked to close down, more so when it was notified that only roads would be closed down. What happens to people who are running eateries, should they just throw out all the food that is prepared,” asked a businessman while speaking on condition of anonymity.

“While we understand the security reasons, the government should have at least intimated us in advance so that we could have been better prepared and we would have closed down our establishments on our own.”

