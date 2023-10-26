National Games 2023: Stunning Fireworks, Light Show Take Over Goa Stadium As PM Modi Inaugurates 37th Games

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023
PM Narendra Modi declared the National Games open during the opening ceremony at the Nehru Stadium in Goa
The PM also went around the stadium to greet fans along with Goa CM Pramod Sawant
The 37th National Games will be played from October 26 to November 9 in Goa
The opening ceremony had stunning fireworks and light show at the Nehru Stadium
The athletes were cheered by thousands of spectators who came to witness the opening ceremony
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also present at the opening cermony
The National Games are being held in Goa for the first time. More than 10,000 athletes will compete in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues