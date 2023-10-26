Goa: Tight Security Preparations In State Ahead Of National Games 2023

Representative pic

PANAJI Although there are no specific threat perceptions, security agencies will be on high alert as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Goa on Thursday evening to inaugurate the National Games 2023.

A threat perception report of the Intelligence Bureau Goa, a copy of which is with The Goan, states “As far as Goa State is concerned, we have not come across any specific intelligence/input pertaining to threat during the proposed event.”

Security agencies size up potential threats

The security agencies however apprehend that social activists and/or opposition might take up issues that could create an ‘embarrassing’ situation, and thus recommend that security measures be strictly complied with.

“…Keeping in view the resentment against (government’s) developmental projects by a section of locals, arrangements may be made so as to ensure such issues are not brought up during the visit of foreign delegates, which might give an embarrassing picture of the State,” reads an extract of the confidential report.

If not the developmental projects only, the State is also concerned if the contentious issue of Mhadei water diversion and demands from the ST community for reservation of seats in the Goa Assembly might also be taken up before PM Modi.

“…Opposition to certain government projects/ schemes and acceptance of DPR on Mhadei river issue may be taken up by social activists/ opposition by way of submission of memorandum to the PM/Union Minister, etc… demands from ST community for reservation of seats in the Goa Assembly have also been a contentious issue and the same may also be taken up before the PM,” it stated, reiterating that though there’s no likelihood of any untoward incident during the event, security guidelines are to be followed.

With a number of Kashmiri Muslims carrying out their Kashmiri handicraft businesses along the coastal stretch, the State agencies have not ruled out the possibility of some ‘extremist Kashmiri elements’ taking shelter among them. “Although security organisations are keeping track of these elements,” it added.

PM to travel via road to Fatorda stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium via road from INS Hansa at Dabolim airport as against the earlier plan of flying him directly to the stadium. Until about a fortnight ago, the government had stated that the PM would reach the Fatorda stadium by helicopter and Sports Minister Govind Gaude also inspected two sites for the landing.

Officials confirmed that after the PM’s arrival at INS Hansa around 5:55 pm, the convoy will leave for the stadium via road five minutes later and arrive at the venue around 6:30 pm. He is expected to leave for Delhi around 8:40 pm from the highly secured naval airport.

