Goa: Modi Factor? Wholesale Fish Market Road In Margao Gets Makeover Ahead Of PM's Visit On October 26

MARGAO: Attribute it to the Modi factor, drive down the wholesale fish market road will no longer be bumpy, with potholes dotting on the half-a-kilometer road disappearing with the stretch receiving a hot mix carpet ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city to inaugurate the National Games at the Nehru Stadium.

This is the second time that the four-lane wholesale fish market road is being spruced up to play host for the VVIPs on the road. Couple of months ago, the road was decked up ahead of the visit of Foreign Ministers for a conference at the Taj Exotic resort, Benaulim.

That’s not all. The shoulders of the wholesale fish market road are in the process of being strengthened as evident by the fact that construction material is found dumped along the road side.

A ride down the wholesale fish market road revealed that a carpet of hot mix has been laid on the road, beginning at the Seraulim western bypass junction to the main road near the KTC bus stand.

PM to visit Goa on October 26

The road is being decked up ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the city on October 26 to inaugurate the National Games.

Consider this. Branches of trees protruding on the road have disappeared. The road dividers which had all collapsed over the years for want of upkeep and maintenance have been rearranged. A team of workers were on the job to whitewash the road dividers.

Second hot coat mix to be laid on the road

Officials of the PWD, National Highway informed that a second hot mix coat will be laid on the wholesale fish market road after a couple of months.

If officials of the PWD, NH is concentrating on sprucing up the wholesale fish market road, officials of the PWD, roads are busy occupied with the work of hot mixing roads around the Nehru Stadium. The stretch of the road, from the Old Market circle to Ravindra Bhavan, and the Linga junction has been hot mixed.