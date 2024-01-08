Goa: Cutbona Fishing Jetty Road Gets Much-Needed Coat Of Hot Mix

﻿The pot-holed Cutbona fishing jetty road has finally got a coat of hot-mix after constant pleas by the boat owners and Velim MLA Cruz Silva. | The Goan Network

Margao: Finally, the potholed road to the Cutbona jetty, Goa’s major fishing hub, has finally got a hot-mix coat, but there seemed no early solution to the host of other burning issues plaguing the fishing jetty and the boat owners - be it the illumination of the jetty, inaugurating of the expanded jetty, breakwater facility at the river Sal mouth and issues relating to sanitation.

As the Cutbona fishing jetty road, starting from the Tolleacanto cemetery right down to the fishing jetty has been hot-mixed over the last two days at an estimated cost of over ₹1 crore, local Velim MLA and the boat owners operating from Cutbona have renewed their plea for the early resolution of the pending issues.

Cutbona hot-mixing on road finally sees light of day

Cruz told the media that the Fisheries department has finally taken up the jetty road hot-mixing after constant follow-ups by him and the boat owners over the last year and half.

He, however, reminded that a host of long-pending issues plaguing the Cutbona fishing jetty have been awaiting solutions for a long time now. “It would be my endeavour to do a constant follow up with the Fisheries department and the government to put things in place at Cutbona”, he added.

Hot-mixing to put an end to inconvenience faced by motorists

Chairman of the Cutbona fisheries society Vinay Tari has said the hot-mix coat will go a long way in putting an to the hardships faced by motorists, including fish transporting vessels on the jetty road. He, however, said the government should immediately address the pending issues, including illumination of the jetty, inauguration of the expanded portion of the jetty and the break water facility at the river Sal mouth”, he said.

Tari added: “We have been knocking the doors of successive government to set up a break water facility at the river Sal mouth, but in vain. We have been running from pillar to post for the proper illumination of the jetty considering that the Cutbona jetty is a major fishing hub in the state”.

Boat owners explain their jetty woes

Boat owners Patrick D’Silva and Antush also echoed similar sentiments. Patrick pointed out that the expanded portion of the jetty has not been inaugurated and put to proper use till date.

“We earnestly appeal to the Fisheries department and the government to take an early call on the construction of a training wall along the river Sal mouth or to set up a breakwater facility for smooth navigation of the fishing vessels”, Patrick added.