Goa: Mechanised boats from Cutbona jetty drop anchor as annual fishing ban starts

With the ban on fishing coming into force on June 1, most of the mechanized boats operating from the Cutbona fishing jetty dropped anchor at the river Sal.

Elsewhere along Salcete’s coastline, traditional fishermen were also seen winding up their operations ahead of the ban coming into force from Thursday.

The fuel pumps at the fishing jetties will be sealed by the taluka Mamlatdars, who have been appointed as receivers by the High Court as part of the fishing ban.

A visit to the Cutbona fishing jetty on Wednesday saw hectic activity with boats dropping anchor at the river Sal. A couple of boats, which were believed to have ventured into deep-sea fishing were expected to return to the jetty either at night or in a day or two.

With strong undercurrents in the sea over the last couple of days, many a fishing vessel had wound up their operations with no major catch of fishing. Many a boat owner had capped their fishing operations and dropped anchor to find a slot in the river Sal, which has now witnessed congestion for berthing of vessels.

Former boat owners union president Savio D’Silva informed that most of the fishing vessels returned to the jetty on Wednesday.

“There may be a couple of vessels which are still in the sea. They are expected to return in a day or two,” he sid.

Fishing crew members were seen unloading fishing nets in the waiting pick-up vans for transportation to the place of residence of the boat owners.

Sources pointed out that migrant workers from the states of Odisha and Jharkhand have already left for their native states.

Meanwhile, traditional fishermen along Salcete’s coastal belt wound up their fishing operations on Wednesday. A visit to the Benaulim beach on Wednesday revealed that traditional fishermen pulled their motorised canoes from the shore and anchored away from the coast. The fishermen were in the process of taking away their fishing gear including nets.

Fisherman Pele Fernandes informed that fishing operations along the Benaulim coast have come to a halt on Wednesday ahead of the fishing ban, beginning from Thursday.

“Some of the fishermen have pulled their canoes to the property outside the defunct Benaulim prawn hatch property. Others have parked on the property of local landlords,” he added.