 ﻿Goa: Hot-Mixing Of Roads Commences In Baina After 4 Decades
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoa﻿Goa: Hot-Mixing Of Roads Commences In Baina After 4 Decades

﻿Goa: Hot-Mixing Of Roads Commences In Baina After 4 Decades

Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar on Friday morning assured the traditional fishermen at Baina that their houses would not be demolished.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
The goan Network

Vasco: Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar on Friday morning assured the traditional fishermen at Baina that their houses would not be demolished.

Amonkar was addressing a gathering of residents, mostly traditional fishermen, after launching the works on a 40-year-old demand for hot-mixing of internal roads at Baina.

"The road in this area was totally damaged and ignored for over 40 years and it caused a lot of inconvenience to the people, especially the fishermen in the area, who could not even transport their fresh catch of fish. I had promised them that I would get the roads ready and I have now launched the hot mixing works on the road here and all the internal roads of wards 7, 8 and 9 will be hot-mixed within three days," said Amonkar.

Read Also
﻿Road hot-mixing works on Gulem-Balli NH-66 begin
article-image

Road damages to be fixed soon

"I am happy to see a lot of smiles on the faces of the traditional fishermen who have faced tremendous hardships in the past. I have already taken up a lot of their grievances with the Government and we are in the process of getting their issues resolved.

"We are already getting them a parking space and a proposal has been given to add more facilities for them. The fishermen lived in constant fear that their houses would be demolished, which was their biggest issue, and I want to assure them that it is my word that no one will be able to touch their houses now and they need not live in fear," said the MLA.

Read Also
﻿Goa: Jetpatcher Assigned To Repair Damaged Roads Due To Extended Monsoon In Agonda
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

﻿Goa: Executive Lounge Inaugurated At Tivim Railway Station

﻿Goa: Executive Lounge Inaugurated At Tivim Railway Station

﻿Goa: Hot-Mixing Of Roads Commences In Baina After 4 Decades

﻿Goa: Hot-Mixing Of Roads Commences In Baina After 4 Decades

﻿Goa: CM Lauds Samaj Seva Sangh For Contribution In Education Sector

﻿Goa: CM Lauds Samaj Seva Sangh For Contribution In Education Sector

Goa: Seafaring Community At Sea Over Government's Unsettled Pension Scheme

Goa: Seafaring Community At Sea Over Government's Unsettled Pension Scheme

Goa: Traffic Police Books 30 Cases In 2 Hours In Special Drive At Verna

Goa: Traffic Police Books 30 Cases In 2 Hours In Special Drive At Verna