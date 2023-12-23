﻿Goa: Hot-Mixing Of Roads Commences In Baina After 4 Decades

The goan Network

Vasco: Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar on Friday morning assured the traditional fishermen at Baina that their houses would not be demolished.

Amonkar was addressing a gathering of residents, mostly traditional fishermen, after launching the works on a 40-year-old demand for hot-mixing of internal roads at Baina.

"The road in this area was totally damaged and ignored for over 40 years and it caused a lot of inconvenience to the people, especially the fishermen in the area, who could not even transport their fresh catch of fish. I had promised them that I would get the roads ready and I have now launched the hot mixing works on the road here and all the internal roads of wards 7, 8 and 9 will be hot-mixed within three days," said Amonkar.

Road damages to be fixed soon

"I am happy to see a lot of smiles on the faces of the traditional fishermen who have faced tremendous hardships in the past. I have already taken up a lot of their grievances with the Government and we are in the process of getting their issues resolved.

"We are already getting them a parking space and a proposal has been given to add more facilities for them. The fishermen lived in constant fear that their houses would be demolished, which was their biggest issue, and I want to assure them that it is my word that no one will be able to touch their houses now and they need not live in fear," said the MLA.