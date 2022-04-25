﻿Road hot-mixing works on Gulem-Balli NH-66 begin

After lots of dilly-dallying, the State government has taken up hot-mixing and repairs of the nearly dilapidated NH-66 road from Gulem (Canacona) to Cuncolim (Salcete) via Balli (Quepem), on Sunday.

The repairs and hot-mix carpet (strengthening of riding surface between km 561/890 to 584/000) will be laid to an approximate 23 kms from Gulem towards Margao at an approximate cost of Rs 27.71 crore. The bad road was widely criticised and the Congress leadership had even took the agitation to the offices and cabins of top PWD officers.

The hot-mix machine was inaugurated on Sunday morning at the hands of Speaker and Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar and Quepem MLA Altone D'Costa. Incidentally, the tender allotted to a contractor last October failed to undertake the works even as the road conditions worsened every passing day, prompting several representations, delegations to the various government authorities.

Finally the new PWD minister Nilesh Cabral blacklisted the contractor and announced a re-tendering process. A fresh work order was finally issued on Friday, and works were inaugurated on the occasion of 50th birthday celebration of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant. Also present were CMC Chairperson Simon Rebello, a few councillors, BJP Canacona mandal members and PWD officials.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:23 AM IST