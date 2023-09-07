Goa: Cops Arrest Fifth Accused In Sadiq Bellari Murder Case

Goa: Cops Arrest 5th Accused In Sadiq Bellari Murder Case | The Goan Network

The Maina Curtorim police have arrested the fifth accused in the Sadiq Bellari murder case that was reported in the Rumdamol Housing Board last week for his role in the conspiracy to eliminate the deceased.

Sub-divisional police officer, Margao DySP Santosh Desai informed that the fifth accused had played a crucial role in the conspiracy as he had conducted a recce of the deceased's residence before the murder. The police are on the lookout for a couple of more accused persons for their involvement in the criminal conspiracy.

In fact, the senior police officer informed that the fifth accused had alerted the two main actual killers that the deceased was alone in the house after his parents had gone to work on the fateful morning.

“The information conveyed by the fifth accused set the stage for the main killers to barge into the house where the deceased was sleeping to attack with him choppers resulting in the murder”, DySP Santosh said.

Pre-planned murder

He added: “After the release of the deceased from jail on bail, the five accused had been meeting and plotting the conspiracy to attack the deceased to avenge the killing of their friend in the 2020 Davorlim murder case. The fifth accused arrested in the case had moved into a rented premises right opposite the house of the deceased in order to carry out a recce.

5th accused set the stage for murder

"On the fateful day, it was the fifth accused who conveyed the crucial information to his group members that the deceased was sleeping alone inside the house. It was based on this information that the two main accused who killed the deceased arrived at the house and executed the murder”, he said.

To a question, DySP Desai said the police has recovered the two choppers used by the accused persons to murder Sadiq Bellari.

“The murder was basically pre-planned wherein the group members all conspired to eliminate the deceased after his release on bail in June”, he said, adding that the police are on the look out for the remaining two accused persons for their role in the murder conspiracy.

