 Goa: Homeless Man Hailing From Belagavi Murdered In Bicholim
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Homeless Man Hailing From Belagavi Murdered In Bicholim

Goa: Homeless Man Hailing From Belagavi Murdered In Bicholim

Prima facie, it appears that the man was murdered, as he was found to have been stabbed several times, said a police official.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Goa: Homeless Man Hailing From Belagavi Found Murdered In Bicholim | The Goan Network

BICHOLIM: The body of a youth from Belagavi (Karnataka) identified as Ramesh Gawli (approx 35) was found on Setu Sangam, Bicholim, today.

Prima facie, it appears that the man was murdered, as he was found to have been stabbed several times, said a police official.  A dog team is being used to trace the killer. 

Emerging details indicate that the murder took place last night. Investigation reveals that Ramesh used to collect scraps and live on Setu Sangam itself.

Read Also
Goa: 60-year-old found in a pool of blood, murder suspected
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Belagavi-Goa Highway Via Chorla Dilapidated Yet Again

Belagavi-Goa Highway Via Chorla Dilapidated Yet Again

Goa: Mormugao Council Earns ₹97 Lakh From Saptah Fair

Goa: Mormugao Council Earns ₹97 Lakh From Saptah Fair

Goa: Homeless Man Hailing From Belagavi Murdered In Bicholim

Goa: Homeless Man Hailing From Belagavi Murdered In Bicholim

Goa: Health Authorities Begin Intensifying Measures Against Dengue In Margao

Goa: Health Authorities Begin Intensifying Measures Against Dengue In Margao

Goa: Woman Tourist Raped In Assonora Resort; Man Hailing From Gujarat Held

Goa: Woman Tourist Raped In Assonora Resort; Man Hailing From Gujarat Held