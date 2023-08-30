Goa: Homeless Man Hailing From Belagavi Murdered In Bicholim

Goa: Homeless Man Hailing From Belagavi Found Murdered In Bicholim | The Goan Network

BICHOLIM: The body of a youth from Belagavi (Karnataka) identified as Ramesh Gawli (approx 35) was found on Setu Sangam, Bicholim, today.

Prima facie, it appears that the man was murdered, as he was found to have been stabbed several times, said a police official. A dog team is being used to trace the killer.

Emerging details indicate that the murder took place last night. Investigation reveals that Ramesh used to collect scraps and live on Setu Sangam itself.

