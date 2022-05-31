Goa: 60-year-old found in a pool of blood, murder suspected

Vasco: In another shocking incident, a 60-year-old man Caitan D'Souza alias 'Kaci' was found dead in his house at Katem, Baina late Sunday night.

Mormugao PI Raghoba Kamat along with his team immediately rushed to the site on getting information and is investigating the case from all possible angles. Vasco PI Kapil Nayak was also present to assist the Mormugao police.

As per highly placed sources in the police, the deceased was found in a pool of blood in his house which is located near Mogabai, Katem at around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The deceased is reported to be running a bar. On the fateful night his wife after downing the shutters came home only to find the front door locked from outside and her husband not answering the phone.

She later alerted the neighbours who managed to break the lock only to find the deceased in a pool of blood with injuries on his head. The house was ransacked and gold ornaments worth around Rs 4 lakh were missing.

Neighbours said the deceased had befriended a man in the last few days and was seen with him almost every day. The deceased had also taken the man to their bar a few days ago and was even seen with him on his bike and sometimes in his house.

Sources also disclosed that the deceased was running a bar at Vasco and was also a moneylender. He has three daughters all of who are in London.

Meanwhile, Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar was amongst the first few persons who reached the house in Baina after news broke out.

"D'Souza was a very active person and very helpful. It is sad that he has been murdered. We have asked the police to arrest the culprits using information from the mobile phone of the deceased, CCTV images etc", said Amonkar.

