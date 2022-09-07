Goa: Hundreds gather to bid farewell to murdered Baina man

Baina beach witnessed tense and emotional moments at the same time on Tuesday evening as hundreds of people gathered to bid farewell to Umesh Harijan (33) who was brutally murdered in broad daylight on Monday afternoon.

The distraught family members of the deceased Umesh Harijan, who were consoled by friends and relatives, anxiously waited for the hearse van to bring the body of the deceased after the post mortem and many had been preparing for the final rituals before the body could be taken for cremation.

Ward Councillor Ramchandra Kamat was personally present at Baina beach since morning and later arranged a hearse van and went to Margao to complete the formalities of the post mortem and bring back the body to Baina.

A Vasco police team was also present at Baina to avoid any untoward incident in retaliation to the murder.

When the hearse van finally arrived at the site, people were seen sobbing and even extending support to the family, especially the pregnant wife of the deceased.

After the final rituals were readied, the body was taken for cremation to the Hindu crematorium at Kharewado, with a large number of youth following the hearse van on bikes in a rally, as a mark of final respect to the deceased, Umesh Harijan.

The distraught mother of Umesh Harijan said he was her only son and the only source of income for them.

“Who will take care of us now? Umesh was married and his wife is pregnant and what will be the fate of his wife and child and how are we supposed to tackle this situation? How are we supposed to get the other daughter married?”

“The government must give us justice and catch the culprits and give them the strictest punishment,” she added.

MMC ward councillor Ramchandra Kamat told reporters that the deceased, Umesh Harijan, was his neighbour.

“This incident has shocked everyone and such a brutal murder incident has occurred after a long time in Baina. While we don’t know who is supporting these criminals.”

“I request Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to intervene and direct the police to initiate strict action because we don’t need such criminals in our society. I also request the politicians not to support such criminals so that the Baina area can be at peace,” said Kamat.