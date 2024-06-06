Goa: CM Pramod Sawant Warns Industries Lacking Effluent Treatment Plant To Manage Wastewater Effectively Of Shutdown

CM Pramod Sawant | The Goan Network

Mapusa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant issued a stern warning on Wednesday, stating that industries lacking an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) to manage their wastewater effectively will be shut down.

This announcement was made during a World Environment Day programme in Panaji, where Sawant emphasised the government’s commitment to environmental protection.

Things Highlighted By Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Sawant also highlighted plans to incentivise efficient waste management by linking funds to green certification for panchayats demonstrating effective solid waste management.

He mentioned that this green certification initiative would extend beyond local bodies to include schools and higher education institutions.

“Industries are welcome, but not at the cost of our environment. Industries will have to treat their wastewater in their ETP,” Sawant declared.

He also specifically instructed industries to stop transporting industrial wastewater to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at St Inez, stating that only STP tankers would be allowed, not ETP tankers.

“The days of taking the industrial wastewater to the Rs 27 crore STP at St Inez and spoiling it are over. Industry tankers with effluent will not be allowed at the St Inez plant,” he asserted, underscoring the government’s resolve to enforce stricter waste management practices.

New Way Of Treating & Purifying Wastewater

Industries are now expected to install ETPs to treat and purify wastewater before its safe discharge into the environment.

Read Also Goa: 700 Water Tanks Dumped At Sancoale

Sawant appealed to industries to collaborate with the government in maintaining a green environment, stating that the Pollution Control Board and Environment Department will ensure green certification for new industries annually on World Environment Day.

Sawant also recognised Mencurem and Thane panchayats for their efficient solid waste management, awarding them green certification this year.

He encouraged other panchayats to follow their example and work towards keeping the environment clean.

Minister for Environment Aleixo Sequeira, Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, and senior officials attended the event, supporting the Chief Minister’s call for stronger environmental practices across the State.