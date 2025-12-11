Goa Fire Tragedy: Birch By Romeo Lane Owners Gaurav & Saurabh Luthra Fled To Thailand As Nightclub Was Burning, Reveals Probe

Luthra brothers | X

Goa: The investigation into the December 6 nightclub inferno in Goa, a tragedy that claimed at least 25 lives, has taken a dramatic turn, with authorities uncovering evidence that two co-owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, were booking flights out of India even as emergency crews fought the flames and struggled to rescue people trapped inside.

According to an NDTV report quoting officials, at 1:17 am on December 7, while firefighters and police were still battling the blaze at the Arpora nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane, the Luthra brothers logged into the MakeMyTrip platform and purchased tickets to Thailand. Immigration records show the pair boarded the IndiGo flight 6E 1073 to Phuket, which departed Delhi at 5:30 am, just hours after the fire.

Their sudden departure has become a focal point in the widening probe. On Wednesday, a Rohini Court in Delhi heard the brothers’ transit anticipatory bail plea, in which they sought four weeks of protection from arrest and interim relief to allow them to return from Thailand without facing immediate detention. Authorities have not indicated whether they will oppose the request, but an Interpol Blue Corner Notice remains active against both men.

Meanwhile, Goa Police, stationed in Delhi as part of the investigation, produced Ajay Gupta, another of the nightclub’s four owners, before a metropolitan magistrate. Gupta had previously been declared missing, leading issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC) after police failed to locate him at his residence. He was detained in Delhi, medically examined, and will be transferred to Goa for custodial interrogation. A fourth co-owner, Surinder Kumar Khosla, a British national, is also under an LOC.

Luthras' Used SIM Card Issued In Former Driver's Name

Cops have uncovered troubling details regarding the Luthras’ communication devices. The mobile number used by the brothers was registered under the name of Ram Hari Singh, a former driver employed by them. When contacted, Singh said he worked for Saurabh Luthra until the 2020 lockdown and has had no contact with the family in five years, insisting he was unaware a SIM card existed in his name.

Authorities are also probing the disappearance of several luxury vehicles allegedly owned by the brothers. While they previously possessed three cars in 2020, reports confirm that the family had acquired multiple high-end vehicles prior to fleeing, all of which are now missing. Their newly built, high-value Goa residence stands abandoned, with only a dog found inside.