Goa: PWD Begins Cleaning & Repair Of Water Plant At Agonda After Residents Complain Of Receiving Contaminated Water

Canacona: After facing a police complaint of supplying contaminated water to residents of Agonda, the PWD staff began cleaning and repairing the Agonda Water Plant at Parvem-Betul to improve the quality of water supplied to residents.

Congress Leader Janardhan Bhandari Files Complaint

Activist and Congress leader Janardhan Bhandari, who had filed a police complaint against PWD officials, informed The Goan that due to fear of facing action, the PWD staff had begun work to improve water supply at the Agonda Water Plant.

Bhandari, who had led the Team Vision And Mission, Progressive Canacona, had filed a police complaint accusing PWD officials of supplying contaminated water through the Agonda water plant, thereby risking the lives of thousands of people.

The activists alleged that the same unhygienic and muddy water in the tank was being lifted to the overhead tank without filtration and supplied to villagers of Agonda and surrounding areas.

The complaint accused PWD officials of risking lives by supplying contaminated water. It highlighted the plant’s poor condition, with plants growing everywhere, a rusty and broken water tank, and faulty pipes. The complaint also noted the non-functional water filter.