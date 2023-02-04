Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches new Heli-Tourism service in Panaji

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday launched a Heli-Tourism service in the state. The service is provided by the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa through its Operation & Maintenance Operator M/s Soaring Aerospace Pvt.

The Union Ministry of Tourism's Swadesh Darshan Scheme has contributed vitally to execution of this project. The helipad at Dauji-Ella, Old Goa has been constructed under the scheme.

The Goa Tourism also launched a call-center facility on this occasion. The operator offers services of Executive Charters, Interstate Transfers, Airport Transfers and Customized Heli Tours.

The Chief Minister said the Centre is giving top priority to tourism as seen in the recent budget. He said the state government is also focusing on health and wellness tourism in tune with the vision of Prime Minister Modi for the 'Amrit Kal.'

"I want to congratulate the state Tourism dept & the company Soaring Aerospace Pvt Ltd for making the first helicopter service available in Goa. Goa, being a tourist state, this step was very important," the CM said.

About Swadesh Darshan Scheme

Swadesh Darshan Scheme is a Central Sector scheme launched in 2014-15 by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Government of India for the integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits.

The scheme aims to promote, develop and harness the potential of tourism in India. Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the Ministry of Tourism provides Central Financial Assistance – CFA to State Governments and Union Territory Administrations for the infrastructure development of circuits.

