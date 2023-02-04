Goa: Illegal bar & restaurant demolished at Colva

The Tourism department on Thursday razed down a bar and restaurant which has been existing on the department's property at Colva.

The bar and restaurant was demolished by the department staff based on an order issued by Deputy Director of Tourism Ganesh Telli. The Tourism Dy Director had in June 2022 issued an order to the owner of the bar and restaurant to remove the illegal structures on the Tourism property within 15 days.

The structures have been razed down as per the provisions of the Goa Land (Prohibition on Construction) Act 1995.

Assistant Tourism Director Rodlin Mascarenhas told the media at the site that the owner of the bar and restaurant was issued a notice to remove the illegal structure, adding that the structures have been razed down after the owner failed to do so.

He said the structure was located in the Tourism property bearing survey no 49/1, Colva.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of police and Executive Magistrate.

