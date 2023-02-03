French actress, who claimed she was held hostage in Goa, expresses disappointment over PM Modi's tourism efforts

French actress Marianne Borgo, who had alleged she was held hostage in her home in North Goa over a property dispute, recently informed she has left the premises. In a statement, she added that she is disappointed despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to create a tourism-friendly image of India.

Actress issues statement

"This is not Modi's idea of India. He has been working all over the world to create a positive tourism-friendly image but the recent events have left me disappointed as I feel the achievements are not able to reach the state level here in Goa," she said in a statement.

Marianne Borgo shares ordeal

Marianne Borgo said that she was leaving the bungalow in Calangute, a beach town near Panaji which is popular with tourists, after an 11-day-long blockade of her gate allegedly by the widow of the previous owner.

Last week, the 75-year-old actress alleged that the people staking claim to her property had cut the electricity and water connections at her home, forcing her to live in dark. She also claimed that her health was deteriorating due to the current circumstances.

Reportedly, the local police had claimed that they could not intervene in the matter as the dispute has reached court.

Marianne Borgo (Chicherio) said she bought the house in 2008 from a lawyer named Francisco Sousa but things went awry for her after Souza died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Marianne Borgo

Marianne Borgo has worked extensively in films, television and theatre across Europe and India. Her credits include the original "The Bourne Identity", "A Little Princess", and Franco-American rom-com/drama "Le Divorce" alongside Kate Hudson, Glenn Close and Stephen Fry.

She was a recurring character in the French thriller series "Profilage", and most recently led in the Indian production "Danny Goes Aum."

(With inputs from PTI)

