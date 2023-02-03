K Viswanath last rites in pics: Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023

Veteran filmmaker K Viswanath passed away in Hyderabad around Thursday midnight

His last rites were attended by several south celebs including Pawan Kalyan

He also spoke to his bereaved family members

Chiranjeevi too paid his last respects to K Viswanath

Chiranjeevi was seen offering his condolences to the filmmaker's family

SS Rajamouli too attended the funeral

He was accompanied by MM Keeravani

Former President of India Venkaiah Naidu

Venkatesh

Brahmanandam

