Goa: CM issues stop work notice to Maharashtra for Virdi Dam project

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the State government has issued a notice to its counterpart in Maharashtra asking to stop the work on the Virdi dam.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a BJP function in Panaji, Sawant also assured that they are in the process of writing an official communiqué to the Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra commenced work despite leave applications by three states

“We have issued a notice to the Maharashtra authorities to immediately stop the work on Virdi dam and also sought an inquiry into various approvals they obtained for the project,” he said.

The State, only last Sunday noticed that Maharashtra commenced the work despite special leave applications filed by the three States disputing on the Mhadei River, are pending hearing before the Supreme Court.

Activist Rajendra Kerkar observed that excavators, trucks, and labourers were at the site and the Maharashtra officials were deputed across the Kattika nullah, a tributary of River Valvanti located in the Virdi village panchayat at Dodamarg taluka.

Tribunal ordered to start work after obtaining statutory clearences

The Goa government and the concerned department were soon thereafter alerted, prompting immediate action. The work on the Virdi dam stopped in February 2015, after Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal ordered Maharashtra to take up the work only after obtaining the necessary environmental and other statutory clearances.

In 2018, the Goa government had raised objections before the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal over preparations by Maharashtra following an inspection by Goa’s expert officials. The Tribunal then granted 1.33 TMC ft water for in-basin use.

Goa is fighting a legal battle with Karnataka to prevent diversion of Mhadei water and now this comes as another blow to Goa with Maharashtra attempting to dam water flowing into Goa through their State.