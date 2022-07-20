Goa: 8 sites in Mhadei basin identified for construction of dam: Minister Subhash Shirodkar

Goa: 8 sites in Mhadei basin identified for construction of dam: Shirodkar | Representational Image

Panaji: WRD and Cooperation Minister Subhash Shirodkar said eight new sites in the Mhadei basin have been identified for the construction of a dam.

The minister also stated that the State government would never compromise on the Mhadei river water diversion issue.

It may be recalled that Shirodkar had maintained that protecting River Mhadei was government's topmost priority and had assured that Goa gets its share of the water that is due to the State.

“Work to de-silt all rivers will be done next year and after that, flooding of low-lying areas will not take place,” he said.

“Under the Amrut Sarovar Scheme, all water bodies will be mapped and 25 water bodies will be repaired every year,” he added.

Shirodkar also informed the Assembly that 2,755 units of the 5,271 cooperation units had made profits of Rs 262 crore.

Earlier on Monday, Shirodkar faced tough questions on water resources and issues related to erosion of beaches.