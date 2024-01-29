Goa: Bhomkars Upset With BJP Leader’s Comment On Road Widening Issue

Irate Bhoma locals | The Goan Network

Old Goa: The Bhomkars gathered in large numbers at the Shree Nagzarkar Devasthan at Bhoma on Sunday night to voice their objections to the statements made by a BJP leader regarding the road widening issue, particularly against their leader Sanjay Naik.

The statements were apparently made in a media debate, stating that the bypass road on the hill was not feasible due to its designation as a no-development and eco-sensitive zone. It was also mentioned that a bypass through the fields was not possible, as several farmers had raised objections.

Furthermore, leader Sanjay Naik, who participated in the debate, was accused of engaging in politics on the issue for personal gain. Rajan Naik, speaking to reporters, questioned whether the BJP is now questioning its own leader, late Manohar Parrikar, on the issue. Naik emphasized that it was Parrikar himself who proposed the bypass road on the hill, raising doubts about the accusations.

Row over 'planned development' of 25 plots

Addressing the concerns, local Sunil Bhomkar questioned how nine houses, as mentioned by the BJP leader, were constructed on the land designated as an eco-sensitive and no-development zone. He also demanded an explanation for the planned development of 25 plots in the area. Bhomkar challenged that they would cease the movement if shown an alignment plan on the ground that does not threaten temples and villagers’ houses.

Irate Bhomkar locals ask questions

Kishor Naik, another local, questioned whether the bypass planned by late Manohar Parrikar was a ploy to secure votes from the Bhomkars, considering the BJP leaders’ current stance. Expressing unwavering support for their leader Sanjay Naik, the Bhomkars asserted their faith in him and dismissed allegations of political motives, emphasizing that they have asked him to lead the agitation. The women among them vowed to continue supporting Naik’s leadership regardless of external criticisms.