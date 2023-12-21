 Goa: Furious Bhoma Locals Vent Fury Against BJP Govt After Police Action Amid Row Over Bypass Road
Irate locals call for Goans to oust BJP-led government from power.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
The Bhoma locals who gathered near the temples, after getting released, and urged the Goans to defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha polls. | The Goan Network

Old Goa: After getting released from detention, the Bhoma locals gathered near the temples and urged the Goans to oust BJP from power.

“Today’s  action has shown that the BJP cares a damn about Goa and Goans, and  hence we urge the Goans to teach this government a lesson by defeating  them in the LS polls first,” leader Sanjay Naik stated.

Irate locals demand BJP power to be ousted

“Today,  we are facing the music of the BJP government and tomorrow it could be  anyone else. Therefore before that day arrives, the BJP should be booted out of power,” Naik urged the Goans.

Naik further recalled that  it was in 2010 that they were detained by the Panaji police and that  time it was BJP’s Manohar Parrikar who was leading their agitation in  demand for a bypass road.

Locals blame BJP for its lackadaisical approach to Goa

“However, today it is a sad moment that  the same BJP is responsible for our detention even though we are only demanding a bypass road,” Naik stated, while reiterating that they are not going to allow BJP to campaign in the area for the Lok Sabha polls.

Naik further said that they will once again invoke the God against the two MLAs who are responsible for today’s police action.

“Last  time when we invoked the God, the PWD minister got sacked and this time  when we will invoke the God we are sure that these two MLAs will also  meet the same fate,” Naik added.

