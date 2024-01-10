Goa: Culture, Traditions Come Alive At ‘Kaalo’; But Bhoma Locals Fear Road Widening Project Will Affect Festival

The Goan Network

Old Goa: Culture and tradition came to life at Bhoma’s famed ‘Kaalo’ which was celebrated on Sunday and Monday, which also justified the demand of the villagers on the need of a bypass road to save their culture and traditions.

On the second day of this unique festival, the deity of Goddess Sateri was carried by devotees after visiting her brother Narayandeo in a dance sequence accompanied by the traditional music of Dhol and Romtamel, with the people showering the Goddess with offerings of puffed rice as the deity made its way back to the Sateri temple.

100s of people throng to witness Kaalo festival

As hundreds of people from Bhoma and other parts of Goa lined up the streets during the festival, the villagers as well as the temple priest sent a clear message to the powers that be over the danger the road-widening project would present to their traditional ‘Kaalo’.

Speaking to The Goan, a local Sanjay Naik informed that once the road is widened through the village, then the route taken by Goddess Sateri will be lost forever which will endanger the ‘Kaalo’.

Another local Putu Gaude also expressed fear over the fate of the ‘Kaalo’ if the road-widening project is approved through the village.

The 'Kaalo' festival tradition

“My forefathers have been celebrating this festival since ages and it needs to be preserved for future generations,” Gaude added, while urging the government to build a bypass road so that the culture and traditions of the locals of Bhoma are saved.

Meanwhile, the temple priest (purohit) in his prayers to Goddess Sateri prayed for wisdom to the powers that be, so that appropriate decision is taken on the road widening issue which will ensure that the ‘Kaalo’ continues to be celebrated in its traditional way.

The priest also prayed that all villagers remain united on the issue putting aside their differences.