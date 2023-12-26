Goa: Traffic Arrangements In Place For Christmas, New Year Festivities

Traffic map mooted for New Year's Eve | The Goan Network

Panaji: As Christmas and New Year celebrations have resulted in a surge of vehicles to Goa, coupled with an influx of tourists, the Traffic Police on Saturday announced an increase in the deployment of personnel along the northern belt.

The usual 500-odd traffic cops will be increased to around 800, with the possibility of further expansion by sourcing from units within Goa Police.

"Traffic arrangements are in place, but starting tomorrow (Sunday) evening, we are further strengthening our measures to accommodate the rising vehicular movement," Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Akshat Kaushal said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

Traffic plans for Calangute on New Year's Eve

The Traffic police also released detailed traffic plans for Calangute on New Year's Eve to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and ensure road safety.

The department has also armed its personnel with alcometers to check drunken driving. As the drive is ongoing considering the peak season, Kaushal stated that they registered 26 cases of drunken driving on a single day on Friday.

With an increase in vehicles from the neighbouring states, the Anmod Ghat witnessed traffic jams for hours on Saturday.