Goa: Australian Tourist Falls In Well, Pulled Out Safely By Firefighters' Team

Mapusa: An Australian tourist who fell into a 45-feet deep well at Vagator in Anjuna was rescued in the wee hours of Tuesday. The 29-year-old Australian, Fleming Daniel Luke, was evacuated safely by a team of firefighters of Mapusa fires station.

The incident happened near the Julie Jolly Hotel at Vagator.

According to the firefighters, the tourist who was taking a walk in the area failed to notice the well and suddenly fell into it.

“After falling into the well, the tourist raised an alarm screaming for help. The staff of a nearby hotel after hearing his cries rushed to investigate and found the tourist in the well. They immediately alerted the Mapusa fire station,” a fire-fighting official informed.

Sources informed that the tourist failed to notice the well as it had a very low embankment. The Mapusa fire officials rushed to the spot after getting a call at around 3.56 am.

The firefighting team dropped a rope ladder into the well and a firefighter went down into the well to give a life jacket to the tourist.

Firefighter, Pravin Naik tied a harness around the Australian and along with the other firefighters pulled him out safely. The tourist was safe and did not suffer any injuries, the fire-fighters informed. The rescue operation lasted around an hour.

The following staff of Mapusa fire station attended the rescue operation: Sub officer Dnyaneshwar Sawant, driver operator Nitin Chodankar, firefighters Vasudev Tate, Pravin Naik Gaonkar, Lavender Salgaonkar and recruit firefighter Akash Kalangutkar.