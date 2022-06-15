Lucky escape for tourists as lamp crashes down at Colva beach

Representative Image | Pixabay

Illumination installed at the world-famous Colva beach as part of the Centrally-funded Swadeshi Darshan seemed to crumble.

A family from the Latur district of Maharashtra had a narrow escape after an overhead lamp came crashing down just a metre away from them as they were heading to the beach.

Locals pointed out that this is not the first time that overhead lamps have come down due to corrosion of the lampstand.

Incidentally, local MLA Venzy Viegas had last month pointed out that over two dozen lamps have been non-functioning at the Colva beach square and that he has demanded with Tourism officials to get them replaced at the earliest.

The family from Latur told the media that such incidents do not augur well for a tourist destination like Goa, where lakhs of people visit every year.

“Just imagine a situation when the lamp had to come crashing down on us. Our holiday would have ended on a bitter note,” he added.

A local claimed that the lamps are falling even when there is no wind, indicating that the stand is corroded.

“We only hope that the Tourism department or the electricity department takes cognizance of the overhead two-arm lamps, which are craving for attention,” the local pointed out.

