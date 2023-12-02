﻿Goa: Tourist Escapes As Car Slides Into River At Keri-Tiracol Wharf | The Goan Network

PERNEM: A tourist from Uttar Pradesh had a lucky escape after a car slid into the river at the Keri-Tiracol ferry wharf on Friday evening.

According to reports, the incident took place as Dhruv Mittal along with his mother were returning from a visit to the Tiracol fort. The mother got off the vehicle and Dhruv was trying to put the rented car into the ferry boat, but lost control and the car slid into the water.

Narrow escape for tourist

Fortunately, Dhruv managed to escape due to the low tide. The ferry boat employees, locals and coastal police pulled the car out of the water. It is believed that due to the low tide, the ferry boat was little away from the jetty and the driver did not gauge the distance, which caused the car to slide into the river.

This is the second such incident of a car sliding into the river from a ferry wharf this week. On Tuesday evening, a car driver died while a woman and her minor son had a narrow escape when the car slid down from the Sarmanas ferry point at Pilgao-Bicholim and plunged into the river.