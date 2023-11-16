Goa: 11-Year-Old Boy From Betul Drowns In River Sal, Search Operation Underway

Representative Image

MARGAO: A clam fishing trip by a group of youth from Betul in the River Sal ended in tragedy on Wednesday after an 11-year-old teenager was feared drowned.

Two other youngsters, however, were rescued by a fisherman when women who were collecting clams in the area raised an alarm. While the fisherman rescued the two youngsters aged around 12 and 10 years, the 11-year-old youngster was feared drowned.

One of the rescued youngsters was later taken in an ambulance for medical treatment. Till late this evening, the 11-year-old missing boy was not traced.

Local fishermen launch search operations

A search operation was launched by the local fishermen to trace the missing boy. Locals informed that the three youngsters had gone for clam fishing in the River Sal on Wednesday evening.

Sources informed there were many women too in the river collecting clams and mussels from the river.

The women are believed to have raised an alarm after they saw the youngsters struggling in the water. A diver was pressed into service by the locals in the evening, but the missing boy was not traced till late Wednesday evening.

