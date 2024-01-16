 Goa: 3 Dead In Separate Accidents Across State, Probe Underway
Three persons lost their lives in three separate accidents reported across the State on Monday.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
Margao: Three persons lost their lives in three separate accidents reported across the State on Monday.

In a self-accident reported on National Highway 66 at Sirlim late Sunday night, the car driver was killed after his vehicle rammed against a roadside tree. Police suspect that the car was either travelling at great speed or the vehicle skidded off the road before ramming against the tree. The deceased driver, Satya Tomar, was reportedly proceeding towards Cuncolim side. 

The body was later shifted to the hospital by the Margao police, informed Traffic PI Sanjay Dalvi. The Margao police is investigating.

Bicholim man dies in self-accident 

BICHOLIM: In another fatal accident reported in the State on Monday, Prashant Naik, aged 59, of Bicholim died of serious injuries following a self-accident at Surla. 

The rider was on his Honda Grazia with registration number GA-04-N-1383. Police said that the victim succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident while undergoing treatment at GMC Bambolim. 

A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation by PSI Viraj Dhauskar is underway to ascertain the details surrounding the accident. 

Motorcyclist dead in accident at Socorro

PORVORIM: A motorcyclist lost his life in a collision with another motorcycle on an internal road of Socorro on Sunday night. 

Porvorim Police reported that Rahul Kadpe, 31, was riding his motorcycle (registration number GA-03-AN-7029) from Succor Church towards the panchayat when he collided with Ritesh Kambli, 46, riding his motorcycle (registration number GA-07-P-5824) near Dattamandir Temple at 11.30 pm.

Following the accident, Porvorim Police rushed to the scene and transferred both riders to Goa Medical College Hospital in Bambolim for treatment. Kadpe, who sustained severe injuries, succumbed to them on admission to the hospital. Kambli is receiving treatment in the hospital.

Both motorcycles were badly damaged. Kadpe's body was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem examination.  Police Sub-Inspector Sarvesh Bandari is investigating the case.

