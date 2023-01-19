Goa: ﻿Three die in separate road mishaps at Khola, Parra

Representative Image | PTI

A 44-year-old man from Khola died in a road mishap on Wednesday morning. According to police, Sidharta Naik of Kazumoll-Khola was riding a motorcycle along with pillion Arvind Gaikwad were proceeding to Gulem through the narrow Agonda-Gulem internal road.

Police said the rider lost control and dashed the vehicle into a roadside tree a few metres before reaching the NH17 road at the foot of Karmalghat section.

The bike rider was wearing a helmet when the mishap occurred, but reportedly suffered grievous injuries in the mishap.

The badly injured Naik was shifted to Community Health Centre (CHC) at Canacona, where he expired while undergoing treatment.

The pillion Arvind Gaikwad, a native of Kalyan-Maharashtra, escaped with minor injuries.

Mishaps in Parra

Meanwhile, two persons were killed in separate road mishaps in Parra on Wednesday. In the first mishap, Satpurush Salgaonkar (42) of Cansa-Thivim was killed in a hit-and-run case along the Parra-Saligao road junction.

The accident happened on Wednesday at about 7 am as the deceased was riding a motorcycle number towards Parra, while the accused were travelling from Guirim to Nagoa on a motorcycle.

Both vehicles collided with each other and Salgaonkar sustained grievous injuries. Taking advantage of a crowd gathered at the spot, the accused fled in their two-wheeler

Salgaonkar was shifted to the District Hospital in a 108 ambulance but died while undergoing treatment there.

Based on CCTV footage from the site, the police traced the number of the two-wheeler which fled from the site and registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 304 of IPC and Section 134(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act and is investigating the case.

In the second incident, Rajesh Munda (27), a native of Assam but residing at Parra was killed on the spot, while the pillion rider Karan Chodankar from Mayem sustained minor injuries.

The accident happened on Wednesday at 6.30 pm, when Munda was travelling from Parra towards Nagoa on scooter, while an oncoming two-wheeler was proceeding from Arpora towards Parra.

