Goa: Fire breaks out at godown in Panaji

File | Representative Image/ Pixabay

A fire broke out in a godown of an event management company located at Bhatulem, Panaji on Wednesday. A preliminary inquiry states the fire erupted due to an electrical short circuit, however, concerned agencies are investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

As per details shared by the Fire Department, four fire tenders were pressed into service as the incident occurred in the thickly populated area. "The fire control room received a call around 00:30 hours.

FIre tenders rushed to site

A fire tender was rushed to the site but another three fire tenders had to be deployed due to its severity. It took around three hours for firefighters to douse the flames and ensure it doesn't reoccur," an official said.

The total loss is yet to be estimated by the owner.

On the same evening, the Altinho-Bhatulem road witnessed another incident wherein a moving two-wheeler suffered a short circuit resulting in a fire. The rider and the child pillion rider had a miraculous escape. The fire personnel quickly doused the fire with some residents also assisting in the rescue operation

Read Also Goa: Group on an educational tour of Goa attacked in train

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)