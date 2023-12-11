Goa: 2 Groups From Dhulapi-Corlim Clash At Football Tournament; Investigation Underway

﻿The group led by Corlim deputy sarpanch present at the Old Goa police station demanding action against the other group involved in clashes at a football tournament in Carambolim, on Sunday. | The Goan Network

Old Goa: Two groups from Dhulapi-Corlim clashed at a football tournament organised at Carambolim on Sunday evening.

Both the groups levelled allegations against each other stating that the other group started the fight in which players as well as spectators were reportedly injured.

One group led by Corlim deputy sarpanch Supriya Kerkar, panchas Goraknath Kerkar and Kashinath Gaonkar later descended at the Old Goa police station and complained against the other group stating they the other group was responsible for the clashes.

The group consisted of parents of the players and they were firm that they will not leave the police station till the time that action was not taken against the offenders.

Speaking to The Goan, panch Gaonkar said that when their team was about to score the equalising goal that the supporters of the other group attacked their players.

"Our supporters were outnumbered due to which many of our players and spectators git injured," Gaonkar informed while demanding that the police arrest the accused persons named by them in their complaint.

"We have already provided the names of 26 persons responsible for the clashes," Gaonkar added.

Anithet panch Goraknath Kerkar said that they will not keep quiet till police initiate action against those responsible for perpetrating the attack. "It looks like it was a preplanned attack," Kerkar added.

Read Also Goa: Budding Footballers Among Three Injured In Raia Accident

Both groups indulge in blame game

Meanwhile, the other group members claimed that the other group resorted to the attack and stated that their players were also injured."When we were leading the match how come we resort to attack?" a group member questioned.

Though both the groups laid blame on each other, both agreed that it was the fault of the organisers who should have not allowed the situation to go out of hand.

At the time of going to the press, both the groups were present at the Old Goa police station and investigations were underway as both groups filed counter complaints against each other.