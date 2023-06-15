Goa: Budding Footballers Among Three Injured In Raia Accident

Two minors, budding footballers, were injured in a road accident at Raia early Wednesday morning after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was dashed by a mini-bus.

While the two minors have been shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, with one of them sustaining head injuries, the 43-year-old rider Marcus Fernandes, a resident of Vanxem-Loutolim is convalescing at the Hospicio South Goa district hospital.

Maina Curtorim police informed that Marcus was heading home after collecting the two minors, including his son, after the football practice session at Raia Ground. On the way, a mini-bus heading towards Margao from Shiroda dashed against the two-wheeler, injuring the rider and the two minors aged 12 and 13 years.

Police said one of the minors has sustained head injuries, while the second boy sustained fractured leg injuries.