Goa: Will Digambar And Vijai Clash Over Use Of Renewable Energy Park?

Margao: Will friends turned arch-rivals Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and GFP leader and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai cross swords over the utilisation of the prime land acquired for the now defunct Goa Renewable Energy Education Park (GREEP) at the Old Market?

After returning to power about a year ago, after switching sides from the Congress to the BJP, Kamat said he would discuss with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant how to set up a project on the land acquired at the Old Market for the renewable energy park.

Goa Forward Party leader and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, however, cautioned the government, warning that people would oppose any attempt to bulldoze any project on the prime land.

Land is currently in possession of SGPDA

Goa Forward Party leader and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai said that the land is presently in possession of the South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) after he had it transferred from the renewable energy park to the Planning body during his term as TCP Minister.

He added: “The acquired land in question for the renewable energy project falls in Fatorda constituency...We would like to have a project on the land that benefits the people of Fatorda.”

Margao MLA pointed out that since the land in question was acquired for the renewable energy park during his tenure as the CM and since the project has not seen the light of the day, he would discuss with the CM Sawant how to set up a public utility project on the land.

