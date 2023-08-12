Goa News: SGPDA Seeks GAD Contribution To Fund New Lift In Osia Commercial Complex

SGPDA Meeting | The Goan Network

MARGAO: In a fresh initiative to restore the lift facility at the Osia commercial complex, the South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) on Friday resolved to involve the government General Administration Department (GAD) to get the government departments functioning from the complex to chip in funds to purchase a new lift for the benefit of the public.

SGPDA Chairman, MLA Krishna Daji Salkar told the media after the PDA meeting on Friday that the meeting with GAD officials and the representatives of the 6-7 government departments functioning from the Osia commercial complex will take place early next week.

Brand new lift can become a reality soon

Salkar pointed out that a brand new lift can become a reality at the earliest if the government departments, to begin with, chip in funds to buy the lift. He, however, hastened to add that the PDA will try and get the private offices operating from the commercial complex to also contribute towards the maintenance of the lift.

“There’s a general tendency to blame the SGPDA whenever the lift at the Osia commercial complex is stuck up for want of maintenance. But, this ageing lift, which might have been installed around two decades ago has outlived its utility. Right now, the lift is shut because of reports of electric shock due waterlogging in the well of the lift,” he said.

Salkar pointed out that the PDA had taken an initiative some months back to get the owners of the private offices onboard to contribute towards the maintenance of the lift, but in vain. “At today’s PDA meeting, it has been decided to involve the General Administration Department to evolve a solution to the lift issue facing the complex,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SGPDA meeting has resolved to hike the monthly fees of fish cutters from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500. This will come into force with immediate effect.

Salkar pointed out that he has got the drains in the PDA retail fish market cleaned up, perhaps for the first time since the construction of the market over a decade and half ago.

Retail fish market issues also to be resolved by PDA

He said the PDA will call a joint meeting between the MLAs, Digambar Kamat, Vijai Sardesai and Reginaldo Lourenco with the retail fish vendors to resolve the issues plaguing the retail fish market. “If the retail fish vendors are ready to pay higher sopo fees, the PDA can bring about a turnaround within no time,” he said, adding that the SGPDA has cleared all the liabilities of the planning body after he assumed office a year ago.

Krishna further said the PDA will take a call on the representation received from the South Goa Advocates Association for allocation of dedicated space at the parking lot for vehicular parking for the lawyers and litigants visiting the South Goa district and sessions court.